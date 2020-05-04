'How Many Squares Are In This Picture' WhatsApp Puzzle With Answer And Solution Inside

Amidst the lockdown, people have been resorting to social media and other communication apps to keep in touch with their friends and family. In fact, Whatsapp has become a source of entertainment for everyone ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced. People can be seen sharing puzzles and quizzes daily to share a light-hearted moment with their family and friends and keep each other entertained. These Whatsapp puzzles help one to use their brains as they can be very challenging at times. Moreover, these puzzles help one pass their time as well. One such puzzle that has been doing the rounds these days is ‘How many squares do you see in this picture’. Read on to see the puzzle, its answers along with the solution.

What is 'How many squares are in this picture' Whatsapp puzzle?

'How Many Squares do you see' is a WhatsApp puzzle that is doing the rounds on social media and Whatsapp groups among family and friends. It involves people to answer the number of squares they see in the picture given below. Check out the picture of the puzzle below. In this puzzle, one has to find out all the number of squares they are able to spot inside one big square.

Answer: 40

Solution

A lot of people are unable to solve the puzzle and get different answers for the same. Therefore, we have provided a solution below, for you to understand how the answer is forty. Check out the solution below and share it with your family and friends and tell them the answer as well. The trick here is, that one has to take into consideration even the smallest of squares those are visible. When you count all the possible squares there are, your answer will be equal to 40.

