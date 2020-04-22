7 2 0 7 8 4 Whatsapp Puzzle Answer: Here Is How To Find The Next Number In The Sequence

The communication app Whatsapp has become a spot of entertainment since the time the coronavirus lockdown has begun. People are staying at their homes and spending some time solving some daily quizzes that are going viral on the app. They can be challenging as well as fun to do. These Whatsapp puzzles not only help one to use their brains, but they are also a great way to pass time. These quizzes have become a part of the daily lives of people. A recently viral quiz is the “7 2 0 7 8 4 3 Whatsapp puzzle” This puzzle has confused many as they sit and solve to get the correct answer of the same.

7 2 0 7 8 4 3 Whatsapp puzzle

A Whatsapp puzzle named “7 2 0 7 8 4 3” is being shared on Whatsapp. It asks one to try and guess what will be the next number in the above series. Such type of questions also appears in competitive examinations in order to check analysis and problem-solving skills along with the knowledge of mathematics of the individual. The numbers given are:

7 2 0 7 8 4 3

7 2 0 7 8 4 3 Whatsapp puzzle answer

Let us first assume that the required number or the next number in the sequence is x. So the number sequence now becomes 7 2 0 7 8 4 3 x. Let us first divide the sequence and put them into two separate brackets. The first bracket is (7 2 0 7) and the second bracket is (8 4 3 x).

(7 2 0 7) (8 4 3 x)

7 + 1 = 8 (First digits of the brackets)

2 + 2 = 4 (Second digits of the brackets)

0 + 3 = 3 (Second digits of the brackets)

By the above-mentioned equations,

7 + 4 = 11

Thus, 7 2 0 7 8 4 next number is 11

