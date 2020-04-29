Whatsapp Puzzles With Answers To Challenge Your Friends And Family: Check Here

During the Coronavirus pandemic and self-quarantine, people are interacting with friends and family through social media. They are sharing updates related to the Coronavirus, and also challenging their friends and loved ones for various WhatsApp puzzles. These puzzles for WhatsApp are an integral part of entertainment for a lot of people during this lockdown. Here are some of the best Whatsapp puzzles with answers.

Whatsapp Puzzles with answers

A girl was ten on her last birthday and will be twelve on her next birthday. How is this possible?

Answer:

Today is her eleventh birthday

I can fly but have no wings. I can cry but I have no eyes. Wherever I go, darkness follows me. What am I?

Answer:

Clouds

People buy me to eat, but never eat me. What am I?

Answer:

Cutlery

A seven letter word containing thousands of letters

Answer:

Mailbox

A kind of tree can you carry in your hand?

Answer:

A Palm

You go at red but stop at the green. What am I?

Answer:

Watermelon! You eat the red part, and you stop eating at the green part.

Mr Brown was killed on Sunday afternoon. The wife said she was reading a book. The butler said He was taking a shower. The chef said he was making breakfast. The maid said she was folding clothes, and the gardener said he was planting tomatoes. Who did it?

Answer:

The chef. Mr Brown was killed in the afternoon and yet the chef claimed he was making breakfast?

What can you hear but not touch or see and yet control?

Answer:

Your voice.

What gets broken without being held?

Answer:

A promise.

A man is trapped in a room. The room has only two possible exits: two doors. Through the first door, there is a room constructed from magnifying glass. The blazing hot sun instantly fries anything or anyone that enters. Through the second door, there is a fire-breathing dragon. How does the man escape?

Answer:

He waits until night time and then goes through the first door.

What belongs to you but others use it more than you do?

Answer:

Your name.

What 4-letter word can be written forward, backward or upside down, and can still be read from left to right?

Answer:

Noon

I am a word of 5 letters and people eat me. If you remove the first letter I become a form of energy. Remove the first two and I'm needed to live. Scramble the last 3 and you can drink me. What am I?