How Many Triangles In The Picture Puzzle | Here Is The Answer To The Tricky Question

The Coronavirus outbreak has had an enormous effect on the world. The number of people getting affected by it has been increasing despite the world being in lockdown. In this tough time, people have been spending their time on social media to keep in touch with their friends and family. There has been a trend among people to send each other puzzles and quizzes to keep each other entertained during these tough times. One such puzzle that has been trending on social media is how many triangles in the picture puzzle. This is one of the challenging puzzles for math lovers. Take a look at the question and answer to how many triangles in the picture puzzle.

How many triangles in the picture puzzle

How many triangles in the picture answer

So, there are 8 lines in the picture.

A triangle has 3 lines, therefore the equation will be 8 choose 3. That is also written as 8C3 in the format of nCr or nCk.

Now the answer to 8C3 = 8*7*6/(3*2*1) = 56 but in the image, there are 6 lines where 3 lines coincide (6 ways of picking 3 lines removed) and a point where 4 lines coincide (4 ways of picking 3 lines removed, as there are 4 ways of choosing 3 lines among those 4 lines). You need to keep in mind that a triangle cannot be made when 3 lines coincide.

Next, there are two sets of pairs of lines which do not meet. For each pair, choosing two lines of the pair and picking any other line will not make a triangle. So 6 ways of choosing 3 lines removed for each pair.

So if we subtract 6, 4, and 2 from the equation then the equation will be 8C3 - 6 - 4 - 2*6 that is equal to 56 - 6 - 4 - 12 = 34.

Hence there are 34 triangles in the picture.

