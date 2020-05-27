Dr Dolittle Riddle: Know The Answer Along With The Solution And Explanation

Getting to solve riddles, puzzles and brain teasers online is one of the many things that one gets indulged into to spend their time with some productivity. While these puzzles help one develop critical and analytical skills, they are also fun to solve. Amidst the lockdown, more and more puzzles are being shared and one of them is a Doctor Dolittle riddle that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Read Also | 10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today May 25

What is Doctor Dolittle Riddle?

The riddle typically reads like this:

Riddle me this. You walk into Dr. Dolittle’s room and see a bed. On the bed there are 2 dogs, 4 cats, a giraffe, 5 cows and a duck. There are also 3 chickens flying above the bed. How many legs are on the floor?

Some versions of the riddle also read:

You walk into a room and see a bed. On the bed there are 2 dogs, 4 cats, a giraffe, 5 cows and a duck. There are also 3 chickens flying above the bed. How many legs are on the floor?

Read Also | Quarantine Puzzle Time: Find The Answer To The Trending '16 Isolation Rooms' Puzzle

Answer:

Six legs.

The most accepted answer for this riddle is six. While some people think the answer to be zero as the think that all the animals listed are on the bed and the chickens flying is a distraction. So they end up giving the answer zero to it.

But the trick to solve this riddle is, to understand that though all the animals are on the bed, the bed itself has four legs. In addition to that, two legs of the person walking into the room make it a total of six legs. As the riddle has not asked a specific pair of legs, any pair of legs can be taken into consideration.

However, there have been some people, who point out that not all the beds have legs and the bed sits directly on the floor. In that case, the answer becomes 2 legs. In this case, only the man’s pair of legs have to be taken into consideration.

So to conclude, the answer is six legs. Four legs of the bed and two of the man who walks into the room. Arguably, depending on the bed type, on several occasion, the answer can be two legs as well.

Read Also | 'Using Math To Find Movie' WhatsApp Puzzle Along With Answers

Read Also | 'How Many Rabbits Do You See In The Picture' Puzzle: Here's An Answer & Explanation Inside

Image Credits: Shutterstock