'Using Math To Find Movie' WhatsApp Puzzle Along With Answers

The Coronavirus lockdown has forced people to stay home and indulge in indoor activities. Many people can be seen catching up on their reading, deep cleaning their houses and many other things that they would not get time to do owing to their busy schedules. Apart from all of this, the lockdown has made people resort to social media and Whatsapp to keep in touch with their family and friends.

Initially, people were seen sharing jokes, recipes and interesting puzzles with each other to keep one another entertained. Over the course of the lockdown, they became more creative and have been coming up with more difficult challenges. Recently, a WhatsApp puzzle that has been doing the rounds on the internet is the 'Using math to find movie names'. Read on to know more about the puzzle and why has it created a buzz.

What is 'Using math to find movie names'?

In this puzzle, various math problems have been giving in the form of equations, signs, graphs etc. All these equations and problems solve out to give a name for a movie. One has to guess movie names by solving those math problems and finding the answer. The answer seems tough at first sight and looks tricky, but once you get a hang of it, it becomes very interesting and easy to solve for the answer. Check out the puzzle below. The answers for the puzzle are given below the puzzle.

Answer

The Matrix

American Pie

Signs

Mean Girls

The Green Mile

GoldenEye

The Sum of all Fears

The Thirteenth Floor

Exorcist

Sin City

A Man Apart

The Odd Couple

Beauty and the Beast

Heat

Speed

Wall-e

Image Credits: Shutterstock