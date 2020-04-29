'Drunk Man Comes Home' Riddle And Answer: Test Your Logical Reasoning Skills

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, many people are stuck at home with nothing to do during their excess free time. This is why netizens have started sharing puzzles and riddles on social media and WhatsApp. There are hundreds of new puzzles and riddles on social media, and solving them can help you stay occupied during the COVID-19 lockdown. Solving riddles can also help you sharpen your wits during the lockdown. Here is the "drunk man comes home" riddle that is trending on Whatsapp and social media.

Drunk Man comes Home - the riddle

The riddle goes as follows, "A drunk man comes home and finds his wife in the bed with another man. He goes and grabs his gun out of the closet! What was opened first?" This riddle is currently trending on social media and WhatsApp. You only need basic logical reasoning and creative thinking to solve this riddle. Do not give up too soon.

Take your time and think about the right answer. The correct answer is actually quite obvious, but most people overlook it as they do not pay attention to the finer details of the riddle. If you are unable to solve the riddle or want to verify your answer, then you can look for the correct answer down below.

'Drunk Man comes Home' - the answer

To solve this riddle, you need to read it carefully. You will notice that the man came home "drunk". Which means that he had to open an alcohol bottle before coming home. The question presented in the riddle is, "What was opened first?" Most people are either confused by this question or think that the obvious answer is the closet. But before the man opened the closet, he opened his bottle of alcohol. So, the correct answer to the 'Drunk Man comes Home' riddle is a bottle.

