A Man Got Killed In His Office | A Riddle To Test Your Deduction Skills

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, most people are staying indoors in self-quarantine. Moreover, many have nothing to do during their excess free time. Which is why some netizens have now taken to solving riddles/puzzles online. Social media and Whatsapp has been flooded with new puzzles and riddles amid the lockdown. These puzzles/riddles are perfect to keep you occupied and sharpen your wits during your stay at home. Here is the 'A man got killed in his office' riddle that is currently trending on social media and Whatsapp.

'A Man Got Killed in His Office' Riddle

The riddle goes as goes: "A man got killed in his office. The suspects are Edison, Maxis, Jason, Janna, Sofia, and Patrick. A calendar lying near the man has the numbers 6, 4, 9, 10, and 11, written in blood. Who is the killer?" This riddle tests your logical reasoning and deduction skills. Here is a hint, pay attention to the calendar and the numbers written on it. You need to think creatively if you want to solve this riddle. If you are unsure about who the killer is, you can check for the correct answer down below.

'A Man Got Killed in His Office' Riddle Answer

To solve this riddle, you need to correlate the numbers written on the calendar with the name of months.

The first number is 6- June is the sixth month.

The second number is 4 - April is the fourth month.

The third number is 9 - September is the ninth month.

The fourth number is 10 - October is the tenth month.

The final number is 11 - November is the eleventh month.

The five months we get are June, April, September, October, and November.

Now, take the first letter of each month - J, A, S, O, N.

The name of the killer is Jason.

