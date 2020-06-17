'I Had 5 Dollars My Mom Gave Me 10' Riddle; See The Logical Answer And Explanation

The excess of free time in these quarantine days has led people to resort to various online puzzles, quizzes, and riddles to brush up their skills. Nowadays, you can find many social media platforms flooded with such fun games and riddles that will keep you away from boredom for a long time. Check out one such riddle that has led people to scratch their heads. The riddle is called as "I had 5 dollars". Have you heard about this riddle before? Check out the answer.

ALSO READ| Sam And Sarah Saw Seven Sharks Riddle; See The Logical Answer And Explanation

I had 5 dollars my mom gave me 10 riddle

I had 5 dollars, my mom gave me 10 dollars, while my dad gave me 30 dollars. My aunt and uncle gave me 100 dollars. I had another 5 dollars. How much money did I really have?

I had 5 dollars my mom gave me 10 riddle answer

The correct answer is 10 dollars.

ALSO READ| 10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 16

I had 5 dollars riddle explanation

You can get a hint in the question that it basically asks how much money "DID" I have? This means it is asking about how much YOU had. Not how much you received from anyone.

So, the money you had is 10 dollars. (Since this answers to the question, stating the amount of money you had apart from the money received by you by your parents and relatives.)

Therefore, you had 5 dollars and another 5 dollars originally with you, which sums up to 10 dollars.

Other trending viral riddles

Riddles: If Teresa's daughter is my daughter's mother, What am I to Teresa.

Answer: The answer is - The person is Teresa's daughter.

ALSO READ| Bengaluru Police Share Riddle To Give An Important Message About COVID-19

Riddles: There is a patch of lily pads in a lake. Every day, the patch doubles in size. If it takes 48 days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how long would it take for the patch to cover half the lake?

Answer: The patch doubles in size every day. So the answer is the 47th day, as it would be the day when the patch will be half the size it is as compared to the 48th day.

ALSO READ| 'Lupita's Dad's Daughter' Riddle And Solution, Try Solving This Riddle As Soon As Possible