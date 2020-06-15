'Lupita's Dad's Daughter' Riddle And Solution, Try Solving This Riddle As Soon As Possible

While India has started to loosen up its lockdown rules with Unlock 1, most people are still stuck inside their homes during the pandemic. Many are feeling restless during these trying times as they have nothing to do during their excess free time. However, some netizens have started solving riddles and puzzles on social media and WhatsApp.

These riddles and puzzles help people sharpen their wits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the 'If Lupita's dad's daughter' riddle that is trending on social media and Whatsapp.

'If Lupita's dad's daughter' riddle

Also Read | 10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For June 12

The riddle goes as follows, “Lupita’s dad has 5 daughters, Lisa, Laura, Liza and Lolo. What is the name of the other daughter missing?” This riddle is extremely simple and can be solved by anyone. The question is a trick to divert your attention from the fact that is already mentioned in the riddle.

However, if one pays attention and thinks for a while, they will immediately realise that the answer was obvious and right in front of them the whole time. If you want to verify your answer or you are unable to solve the riddle, then you can check the correct answer down below.

'If Lupita's dad's daughter' riddle answer

Also Read | 10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 13

The answer to 'If Lupita's dad's daughter' riddle is Lupita herself. The key to this simple riddle is the very first line of the riddle. In the first line of this riddle, it is stated that “Lupita’s dad has 5 daughters".

In the subsequent list, "Lisa, Laura, Liza and Lolo," Lupita’s name is missing. When the final part of the riddle asks who the fifth daughter is, some people get confused and think that the answer is in the last part itself.

Also Read | Can You Answer These 10 Riddles? Exercise Your Mind, Test Yourself, Then Check Answers

However, if one pays attention, then they will immediately realise that the list is about Lupita's dad's daughters. Hence Lupita herself is the name missed out from the list. Its all just wordplay, but anyone can be tricked if they do not pay attention to the nuances of the riddle. Try to solve more riddles like this one during your free time. Doing so will help you improve your wits and stay sharp.

Also Read | Sam And Sarah Saw Seven Sharks Riddle; See The Logical Answer And Explanation

[Promo from Markus Winkler on Unsplash]