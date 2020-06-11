Can You Answer These 10 Riddles? Exercise Your Mind, Test Yourself, Then Check Answers

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

Also Read: Cats In Square Room Riddle: Check Out The Answer To This Mind Boggling Riddle

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

Also Read: 1 Rabbit Saw 9 Elephants Riddle Answer | How To Solve This English Vs Maths Battle

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Also read: Quarantine Puzzle Time: Find The Answer To The Trending '16 Isolation Rooms' Puzzle

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today June 11

1. Can you tell what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the movie?

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what the man mentioned in the picture below did?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

10. What does this rebus represent?

Also Read: 'At A Four Legged Table' Riddle Answer | Here Is A Logical Solution To The Riddle

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you tell what does this mean?

Answer: Monthly Bills

Explanation: Those are months.

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: Curiosity killed the cat

Explanation: At all situations, the cat survived but when she got curious it killed her.

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: Wish Upon A Star

Explanation: Those are all stars’ names. The first sentence states someone is wishing on the star.

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: Too funny for words

Explanation: There are two "Fun: E"s followed by four words

5. Can you guess the movie?

Answer: Monsters inc

Explanation: Monster Zinc

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

Answer: Saved by the bell

Explanation: The third item was saved, and it was by the bell

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: At the end of my rope.

Explanation: @ = "at". It is at the end of "my rope".

8. Can you guess what the man mentioned in the picture below did?

Answer: Slept like a baby

Explanation: Only the man and the baby slept in the same way.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: Fifteen minutes of fame

Explanation: People remembered him and forgotten after 15 mins.

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answer: A recipe for disaster

Explanation: The construction of the word DISASTER (they are in capital forms in each line) in the form of a cooking recipe.

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

Also Read: A hospital has 16 rooms | Answer to the puzzle with a logical explanation