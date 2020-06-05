11 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 05

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today June 05

1. Can you guess the sentence from the picture below?

2. Try to guess the meaning of this brain teaser.

3. Can you guess what the below image means?

4. Guess the word from the picture below.

5. Can you decrypt whose name it is in the picture below?

6. If the first, third and fifth names are there only to fill space then what does second, fourth and sixth suggests?

7. Which phrase does below refer to?

8. Try to decipher the phrase mentioned in the picture below.

9. It's a children's phrase sometimes used while playing. Can you guess this rebus’ answer?

10. Can you decipher this rebus?

11. What phrase is this?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you guess the sentence from the picture below?

Answer: Small world after all

Explanation: The word “world” is written in small letters after the word “all”.

2. Try to guess the meaning of this brain teaser.

Answer: Search high and low

Explanation: The word “search” is written above the word “low” which can be considered as high and low. Hence, the phrase.

3. Can you guess what the below image means?

Answer: Elevator out of order

Explanation: toraleve if arranged properly then it is Elevator. Hence the word elevator is out of order.

4. Guess the word from the picture below.

Answer: Clothesline!

Explanation: The words mentioned in the picture are all clothes which are written without space. So it can be said as a clothesline.

5. Can you decrypt whose name it is in the picture below?

Answer: FRANK SINATRA

Explanation: There are two franks in the picture. Hence, Frank S (i.e. Franks). Both the 'Franks' are within (IN) ATRA. So the answer becomes FRANK SINATRA.

6. If the first, third and fifth names are there only to fill space then what does second, fourth and sixth suggests?

Answer: Even Stevens

Explanation: The even numbers have a variation of "Steven" as the corresponding name

7. Which phrase does below refer to?

Answer: Opposites attract.

Explanation: At first + and – are far from each other but later they are closer. Hence, the phrase is opposites attract.

8. Try to decipher the phrase mentioned in the picture below.

Answer: Going through the motions

Explanation: All the words in the picture are used for motion and the alphabets which are capitalised are “GOING”. Hence the phrase becomes Going through the motions

9. It's a children's phrase sometimes used while playing. Can you guess this rebus’ answer?

Answer: Last one is a rotten egg

Explanation: The last "1" (one) is followed by "=", which also means 'is' & the word "ROT" is in "EGG". So the last one is a rotten egg!

10. Can you decipher this rebus?

Answer: Go forth and multiply

Explanation: The arrow points to the fourth and which sounds like 'forth and' & follows 'Go'. The X mathematically means multiply, So the answer to the rebus is 'Go forth and multiply'.

11. What phrase is this?

Answer: Going around in circles

Explanation: The word "GOING" is written in a circular direction in repetitions of the word "circle".



