Guess The Bowler By Action Puzzle | Answer To The Social Media Puzzle

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has prompted people to stay indoors. During this time, people have been finding different ways to spend their time. Some people are spending time in activities like playing indoor games, spending time on social media, resorting to video streaming platforms, and more. There are also various puzzles and quizzes that people have been sending on social media. Among these puzzles, one such puzzle that has been trending is 'guess the bowler by action' puzzle. This puzzle has been trending on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Twitter.

ALSO READ | Guess The Cricketers Names: Here Are The Answers For The Famous WhatsApp Quiz

Guess the bowler puzzle

With the lockdown in effect, the ‘Guess the bowler by action’ puzzle could turn out to be a fun way to interact with friends and fellow followers of the game. In this puzzle, you have to guess the bowler's name by his bowling action. In the picture, there are 4 bowling actions. This might be a challenging puzzle for cricket lovers.

Guess the bowler by action hint

If you look carefully at the above image you might notice a similarity. The similarity is that there is only one cricketer bowling all the deliveries. If you still have not guessed the answer or you want to confirm your answer, take a look at the answer to guess the bowler by action puzzle.

ALSO READ | Guess The Indian Cricket Player Names Answers: Solutions To The Famous WhatsApp Puzzle

Guess the bowler answer

The cricketer's name is Sachin Tendulkar. He is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. He is not only known for his magnificent batting but also spectacular bowling. The Indian cricketer is also a leg spinner and is known for his bowling action. The cricketer also knows how to bowl various other deliveries like off-spin, fast bowling and more. Sachin Tendulkar is trying different bowling actions during his training sessions.

ALSO READ | How Many Runs A Single Player Can Score In 300 Balls? The Answer To Famous WhatsApp Puzzle

ALSO READ | 2 Batsmen Each On 94 Runs Answer: Here Is The Solution To The Popular WhatsApp Puzzle