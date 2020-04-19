Guess The Cricketers Names: Here Are The Answers For The Famous WhatsApp Quiz

The coronavirus pandemic has abruptly suspended cricketing activities across the globe with all immediate international and league competitions either being put on hold or cancelled altogether. The outbreak of the coronavirus in India saw the postponement of the much-awaited beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Cricket fans across the globe have flocked to social media for their daily dose of entertainment.

As enthusiasts keep finding new ways to keep themselves entertained reliving classic old matches, some have resorted to indoor games. Amidst the India lockdown, trickshot videos have become quite popular on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram with Australian star Glenn Maxwell also posting a video on his social media perform. Similarly, cricket fans have also shared various cricket-based quizzes and puzzles on social media platforms WhatsApp which poses a fun challenge towards those who claim to be die-hard fans of the game.

One such quiz is the 'Guess The Cricketers Names' Quiz, which has been massively popular on the instant messaging program.

Cricket player WhatsApp puzzle: Guess The Cricketers Names quiz

With the India lockdown in force, the ‘Guess The Cricketers Names’ quiz has been viral on WhatsApp. The cricketers names quiz could be an entertaining way to socialise with fellow friends and fanatics of the game. The cricketers quiz poses an interesting challenge to the fans of the game who have to guess the cricketers names from WhatsApp emojis. The emojis provide suggestive hints about the identity of the player, thus making answering the 'guess the cricketers names quiz' an interesting activity.

Cricket player WhatsApp puzzle: Guess The Cricketers Names quiz from below emojis

Guess the cricketers names quiz: Answers to the cricketers quiz

Sachin Tendulkar Dinesh Karthik Rohit Sharma Mahendra Dhoni Michael Hussey Yuvraj Singh Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Suresh Raina Kapil Dev Ravichandran Ashvin Vinay Kumar Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Murali Vijay Shikhar Dhawan

