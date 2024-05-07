10 Killed, Several Injured in Suspected Hospital Stabbing in China

Advertisement

Beijing: At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured after they came under a knife attack in a hospital on Tuesday, Chinese state media reported.

However, citing local media, AP reported that the suspect has been arrested.

Advertisement

State news agency Xinhua said, "The incident occurred at a local hospital and as of 1:20 pm (0520 GMT)... more than 10 people have been wounded or killed."

The attack, which was termed as "violent" by state media Xinhua, took place at a local hospital in Zhenxiong county, the news agency reported.

Advertisement

The CCTV footage accessed by the state media showed a person wielding a knife inside the premises of the hospital.

As per reports, authorities are still investigating the case and are trying to identify the motive behind the attack.

Advertisement

In China, a mass violent crime is a rare sight as the country strictly prohibits people from owning any weapons or firearms, but lately, there has been a series of stabbing incidents.

Last year in August, in Yunnan, two people were killed and seven were injured after a man who was mentally ill attacked others with a knife.

Advertisement