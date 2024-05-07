Updated May 7th, 2024 at 15:22 IST
10 Killed, Several Injured in Suspected Hospital Stabbing in China
Beijing: At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured after they came under a knife attack in a hospital on Tuesday, Chinese state media reported.
However, citing local media, AP reported that the suspect has been arrested.
State news agency Xinhua said, "The incident occurred at a local hospital and as of 1:20 pm (0520 GMT)... more than 10 people have been wounded or killed."
The attack, which was termed as "violent" by state media Xinhua, took place at a local hospital in Zhenxiong county, the news agency reported.
The CCTV footage accessed by the state media showed a person wielding a knife inside the premises of the hospital.
As per reports, authorities are still investigating the case and are trying to identify the motive behind the attack.
In China, a mass violent crime is a rare sight as the country strictly prohibits people from owning any weapons or firearms, but lately, there has been a series of stabbing incidents.
Last year in August, in Yunnan, two people were killed and seven were injured after a man who was mentally ill attacked others with a knife.
