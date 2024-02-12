Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

12 Injured As Fire Breaks Out At Water Park Under Construction in Sweden

The incident occurred in one of the country’s biggest amusement centers, the Oceana water park.

Digital Desk
Sweden fire
Black smoke rose over Sweden’s second-largest city on Monday. | Image:AP
At least 12 were mildly injured after fire engulfed the water park construction site in Sweden’s second-largest city on Monday.  The incident occurred in one of the country’s biggest amusement centers, the Oceana water park, located in Liseberg amusement complex in downtown Goteberg. The blazes spread to several water slides and a hangar-like building, said the authorities, according to Associated Press.

Police and fire officials could not immediately say what caused the fire, the agency is reporting. Police evacuated the nearby hotel and office facilities as fears grew that the fire might spread to other areas.

The Swedish news agency TT reported that the water park was slated to open to the visitors this summer. It had cost an estimated 1.2 billion kronor ($10.6 million) to construct. The brand-new water park sections were charred in flames, the authorities said. "The fire started at one of the water rides outside the building and then spread to the entire building," the park said in a statement.

Several visuals on social media showed the slides engulfed by flames. Several fire fighting vehicles surrounded the area in order to douse the blazes. A popular tourist destination, Liseberg opened in 1923.

