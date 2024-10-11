sb.scorecardresearch
  • 22 killed in Deadly Israeli Strike in Central Beirut, Senior Hezbollah Commander Targeted

Published 08:19 IST, October 11th 2024

22 killed in Deadly Israeli Strike in Central Beirut, Senior Hezbollah Commander Targeted

Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut, killing at least 22 people and wounding dozens, Lebanon's health ministry said, leaving two neighbourhoods smoldering

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
BREAKING: Israel Bombs Ras al-Nabaa Area in Central Beirut, Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut, killing at least 22 people and wounding dozens, Lebanon's health ministry said, leaving two neighbourhoods smoldering | Image: Republic
06:12 IST, October 11th 2024