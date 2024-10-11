Published 08:19 IST, October 11th 2024
22 killed in Deadly Israeli Strike in Central Beirut, Senior Hezbollah Commander Targeted
Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut, killing at least 22 people and wounding dozens, Lebanon's health ministry said, leaving two neighbourhoods smoldering
- World News
- 8 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut, killing at least 22 people and wounding dozens, Lebanon's health ministry said, leaving two neighbourhoods smoldering | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 8 min read
Advertisement
06:12 IST, October 11th 2024