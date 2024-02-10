Advertisement

New Delhi: Three youths from India were killed in a road accident in Brampton, Canada. The mishap took place at approximately 1.30 am on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Reetik Chhabra (23), his younger brother Rohan (22) and their friend Gaurav Fasge (24). The brothers, Reetik Chabbra Gaurav Fasge, were working at the local Savarg Beauty Salon. Expressing grief over the loss, Tirath Gill, owner of the salon told a leading news portal, "I’m so sad. They were like my family. We worked together every week for forty hours.”

Peel Regional Police (PRP), law enforcement rushed to the distressing scene where three young men were declared dead. Initial reports suggested the potential involvement of a second vehicle. Subsequently, authorities located this vehicle and apprehended the individual believed to be its driver, who awaits charges in connection to the tragic accident.

PRP emphasized that "high speed" played a factor in the incident, indicating that the vehicles had made contact, potentially resulting in a collision.