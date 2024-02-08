English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

Five earthquakes were recorded in Kon Plong district in Vietnam's Central Highland province of Kon Tum on Wednesday noon.

Digital Desk
California
The earthquake is said to have struck at around 9:57 pm IST. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kon Plong: Five earthquakes were recorded in Kon Plong district in Vietnam's Central Highland province of Kon Tum on Wednesday noon within a span of one hour, the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics reported.

Fortunately, none of the earthquakes posed any risk of disaster. The most significant tremor struck at 10:11:50 (Hanoi time) with a magnitude of 4.0 and a focal depth of approximately 8.1 km.

Four additional earthquakes occurred, with magnitudes measuring 3.3, 2.8, 2.5, and 3.7 respectively. These earthquakes had focal depths ranging from 8.1 to 10.1 kilometers.

Nguyen Xuan Anh, the director of the institute, affirmed that they would continue to monitor and analyse earthquake data in the district.

The institute noted that since February 2021, there has been a rising trend in the frequency of earthquakes in the area. The most intense earthquake was recorded in August 2022, registering a magnitude of 4.7 and resulting in tremors felt in the epicenter and its vicinity.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

