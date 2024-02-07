Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:56 IST

808-Year Prison Term For Man Who Killed 16 In This Country

Rigoberto Danilo Morales received an 808-year prison sentence for the 2008 massacre of 16 people, 50 years per killing and 8 years for criminal association.

Manasvi Asthana
Rigoberto Danilo Morales was sentenced to 808 years in prison over the massacre of 16 people in 2008.
Rigoberto Danilo Morales was sentenced to 808 years in prison over the massacre of 16 people in 2008. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Monday, Jan 22 a court in Guatemala handed down a sentence of 808 years in prison to an alleged drug lord in connection with the 2008 massacre of 15 Nicaraguans and one Dutch citizen, as reported by a judicial source. The court issued the sentence against Rigoberto Danilo Morales for his involvement in the killings. 

In 2016, another accused drug kingpin, Marvin Montiel Marin was similarly sentenced to a lengthy prison term for his role in the massacre.

Advertisement

The court assigned 50 years for each killing and an additional eight years for criminal association in Morales's sentence. However, despite the extensive jail term, Guatemalan law specifies that a prisoner cannot serve more than 50 years in prison.

Morales, aged 37, was apprehended in 2022 after evading authorities for 13 years. His trial commenced in September.

Advertisement

According to prosecutors, the 2008 massacre involved the interception of a bus entering Guatemala from Nicaragua by alleged drug traffickers. 

Initially suspecting the bus of transporting drugs, they resorted to violence upon realizing it was not carrying narcotics, shooting the passengers and burning the bodies at an estate owned by Montiel.

Advertisement

Eight additional individuals, including Montiel and his wife Sara Cruz, have been found guilty in connection with the case and received varying prison sentences.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic DigitalWorld NewsViral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abraham Ozler Director Midhun Manuel Completes A Decade In Film Industry

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  5. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement