Updated January 11th, 2024 at 16:57 IST
A family of Ducks visits the record shop goes viral | WATCH
The video captures the charming escapade of a family of ducks as they waddle their way through a local music record store, watch more
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
A delightful video has taken social media platform X by storm. The video captures the charming escapade of a family of ducks as they waddle their way through a local music record store, creating waves of laughter and joy. With over 2 million views and counting, this fun adventure is a must-watch for anyone in need of a smile.
As the video continues to crack up the internet, it's clear that this unexpected visit by our feathered friends has left a lasting impression. In a world often filled with chaos and uncertainty, the simple joy of watching ducks explore a record shop has provided a delightful escape for millions.
Advertisement
Published January 11th, 2024 at 16:57 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Movies Based On Time TravelGalleries5 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.