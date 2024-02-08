Advertisement

A delightful video has taken social media platform X by storm. The video captures the charming escapade of a family of ducks as they waddle their way through a local music record store, creating waves of laughter and joy. With over 2 million views and counting, this fun adventure is a must-watch for anyone in need of a smile.

A family of ducks went to the record shop



📹 peachesrecords

pic.twitter.com/vMRqy3p5v9 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 10, 2024

As the video continues to crack up the internet, it's clear that this unexpected visit by our feathered friends has left a lasting impression. In a world often filled with chaos and uncertainty, the simple joy of watching ducks explore a record shop has provided a delightful escape for millions.