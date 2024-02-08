English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

A family of Ducks visits the record shop goes viral | WATCH

The video captures the charming escapade of a family of ducks as they waddle their way through a local music record store, watch more

Rishi Shukla
Family of Ducks visits music store
Family of Ducks visits music store | Image:X/viral
A delightful video has taken social media platform X by storm. The video captures the charming escapade of a family of ducks as they waddle their way through a local music record store, creating waves of laughter and joy. With over 2 million views and counting, this fun adventure is a must-watch for anyone in need of a smile.

As the video continues to crack up the internet, it's clear that this unexpected visit by our feathered friends has left a lasting impression. In a world often filled with chaos and uncertainty, the simple joy of watching ducks explore a record shop has provided a delightful escape for millions. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

