Africa Launches Largest Clinical Trial To Treat Mild COVID-19 Cases Across 13 Countries

Researchers from 13 countries across Africa have joined hands to launch the largest COVID-19 clinical trials of potential coronavirus treatment in the region. The ANTICOV study aims to discover and identify treatment for people with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms in a bid to prevent hospitalizations which can overwhelm the fragile and already overburdened health systems in the African countries. This COVID-19 clinical trial will witness the participation of 19 sites from 13 countries by the ANTICOV consortium that reportedly includes about 26 prominent global and African research and development organisations. The trial will be coordinated by an international non-profit drug research and development group called Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), which is known for its ties in Africa.

Speaking about the largest COVID-19 clinical trials, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Dr John Nkengasong said, "There is a need for large clinical trials in Africa for COVID-19 to answer research questions that are specific to an African context. African countries have mounted an impressive response so far to COVID-19 and now is the time to prepare for future waves of the disease. We welcome the ANTICOV trial led by African doctors because it will help answer one of our most pressing questions: With limited intensive care facilities in Africa, can we treat people for COVID-19 earlier and stop our hospitals from being overwhelmed?"

"We need to be prepared"

In a bid to identify 'early treatments' that can prevent progression of coronavirus from mild to severe while restricting further transmission, ANTICOV will be an 'adaptive platform trial' and will test the efficacy and safety of a COVID-19 treatment. About 2000 to 3000 mild to moderate COVID-19 infected patients from several countries across Africa will be engaged for the trial which will be large-scale. Patients will be enrolled from several countries including Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Uganda and Equatorial Guinea. Under this trial, several different COVID-19 treatments will be tested simultaneously which in turn will enable usage of treatments based on ongoing analysis of the results of the tests and allow a quick decision on COVID-19 treatments, stated the press release.

As per DNDi's official press release the Senior Clinical Project Manager, Dr Borna Nyaoke-Anoke said, "‘It is heartening to see so many African countries collaborate to get much-needed answers about our unique COVID-19 patient needs. Africa has for the most part avoided the large-scale mortality seen in other countries, but with lockdowns ending and borders opening, we need to be prepared. We need research here in Africa that will inform policies and test-and-treat strategies so that as clinicians we can give the best options to people with COVID-19."

