Morocco Kickstarts Nationwide Vaccination Drive; Essential Workers, Elderly First In Queue

Morocco on Thursday began the COVID-19 inoculation drive in the country after receiving its share of vaccines from China's Sinopharm and British firm AstraZeneca. In the initial phase of the campaign, the vaccine will be offered first to health care workers, security forces and people aged 75 years or older. Morocco's vaccination drive is being dubbed as Africa's one of the most advanced COVID-19 inoculation programmes.

The vaccination drive in the country officially began after Morocco's King Mohammed VI received the first shot of the vaccine to build confidence around the vaccines among the members of the general public. The King received the jab at his palace in the city of Fez. Morocco recently received its first batch of vaccine doses from Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

It remains unclear how many vaccine shots did Morocco receive from these companies, but authorities say the country has enough to start the vaccination programme. Morocco had approved Sinopharm and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines earlier this month after data provided to regulators showed the vaccines were safe and effective for use. Morocco was also part of China's international vaccine trial programme, where the Communist nation tested Sinopharm's vaccine in the country last year.

Free vaccine for all

Morocco's Health Ministry has announced that the two vaccine jabs required to trigger an immune response will be administered between an interval of 21 days and will be free of cost. Morocco has acquired 66 million shots from AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, which will be enough for about 80 percent of its population. However, the recent production and distribution delays announced by the company indicates that it will be months before they arrive.

Morocco has reported more than 4,69,000 COVID-19 cases so far, of which over 8,200 have lost their lives. The current positivity rate in the country is on a decline.

(Image Credit: AP)