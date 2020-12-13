Morocco's 'new Official Map' Signed By US Including Disputed Western Sahara

The United States has adopted a “new official” map of Morocco that even includes a disputed region of Western Sahara, said its ambassador to Rabat, David Fischer. He also said that the map is a “tangible” representation of US President Donald Trump’s bold proclamation of recognising Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. It was the US ambassador to Rabat who signed the ‘new official US government map of the kingdom of Morocco’ at the ceremony held at the US embassy at kingdom’s capital.

Fischer further also added that the map would now be presented to Kingdom of Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. This week, Morocco became the fourth Arab nation to normalise ties with Israel following deal brokered by the United States after the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Sudan. The essential element of the deal brokered by the US President Donald Trump administration was the US recognition of Morocco’s claim of sovereignty over Western Sahara. This came in the backdrop of a decades-long dispute over territories that has pitted Morocco against the Algeria-supported Polisario Front that seeks to independence.

Morocco’s significant Islamist groups have rejected the government’s move to normalise relations with Israel. As per the Guardian report, the religious branch of the co-ruling PJD Party of Morocco, the Unity and Reform Movement (MUR) has said in a statement on December 12 that government’s plan was “deplorable” and further criticised “all attempts at normalisation and the Zionist infiltration.”

The irked Islamist PJD party endorsed King Mohammed VI’s actions that backed the Palestinian cause but reiterated party’s “firm position against the Zionist occupation”. Not aligning with its government’s coalition partners that backed the US-brokered peace deal, PJD reportedly took two days to react after disagreements started emerging between the party’s senior leadership, the media outlet reported citing its sources familiar with the matter.

Image: @USEmbMorocco/Twitter