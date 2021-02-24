Senegal kickstarts vaccination drive, health minister calls it 'historic'

Senegal, on February 23, kick-started its ambitious mass inoculation drive with China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine. The country received 200,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine last week. Additionally, the Western African country is also expecting to receive vaccine shots as a part of WHO’s COVAX programme which aims to provide vaccines to lower-income nations.

According to the official data, Senegal has reported a total of 33,242 cases as of now, out of which 832 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, health authorities in the country revealed the priorities in the vaccination drive stating that frontline healthcare workers would be the first ones to receive the shots. It would be followed by over 60 years old, and those with comorbidities.

On Tuesday, the country’s health minister became the Senegal resident to get a vaccine shot. Hailing the beginning of the inoculation drive, Senegal’s health minster it was a “historic day for the country”. The country is currently negotiating with Russians to secure doses of its Sputnik V vaccine. “Senegal is one of seven countries -among the 54 countries of the African continent- to start the vaccination against COVID-19, the minister was quoted as saying by AP.

La vaccination est l’un des meilleurs moyens de stopper la Covid 19.

Se faire vacciner c’est se protéger et protéger les autres.

Continuons à respecter les mesures barrières.

Stop COVID, ensemble nous vaincrons.#msas #COVID19sn #Senegal pic.twitter.com/eVFD23KFmR — Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr (@abdioufsarr) February 23, 2021

Morocco begins inoculation

A few weeks ago, another African country- Morocco began the COVID-19 inoculation drive in the country after receiving its share of vaccines from China's Sinopharm and British firm AstraZeneca. In the initial phase of the campaign, the vaccine will be offered first to health care workers, security forces and people aged 75 years or older. Morocco's vaccination drive is being dubbed as Africa's one of the most advanced COVID-19 inoculation programmes.

The vaccination drive in the country officially began after Morocco's King Mohammed VI received the first shot of the vaccine to build confidence around the vaccines among the members of the general public. The King received the jab at his palace in the city of Fez. Morocco recently received its first batch of vaccine doses from Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

