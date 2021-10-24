UNHCR Rescues 198 Illegal Immigrants Off Libyan Coast, Extends Humanitarian Aid

As many as 198 illegal migrants were rescued and sent back to Libya, reported the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Libya. The UN Refugee Agency in Libya did not report any missing persons and medical care, food, and water were provided to the refugees who were rescued from the Libyan coast. "UNHCR and IRC teams attended both operations and provided food, water, and urgent medical assistance to survivors suffering from hypothermia and dehydration," tweeted the UNHCR in Libya. Earlier this week, two boats containing 216 illegal Libyan refugees were rescued off Libya's western coast.

According to the International Organization for Migration, over 26,000 illegal migrants have been rescued so far, including a large number of women and children. While over 500 people have died and over 650 are missing off the Libyan coast on the central Mediterranean route. After 2011, Libya became a favoured destination of departure for illegal migrants seeking to settle in Europe by crossing the Mediterranean sea.

According to UNICEF, more than 350 people, including children and women, have drowned or gone missing in the Mediterranean Sea in an attempt to reach the European port. Most rescued illegal migrants are sent to detention centres in Libya, which is highly overcrowded and has a problematic atmosphere to live in, with no access to water, food, and health facilities. Despite all the odds, illegal migrants continue to leave the country searching for safety and a better life, but they end up living in these detention camps.

Libya conflict

Since the fall of Libyan leader Muammar Al-Gaddafi, the country has been wrecked by insecurity, violence, and instability, making it a popular place for illegal migrants to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach European shores. While, external factors have also added to Libya's problem by funnelling weapons and money, leaving out Libyan people's interest. Amid all the havoc, Libyans continue to find peace and stability by moving to foreign lands. Additionally, the internal forces have also contributed to adding up more problems in the country, political and ideological conflicts within the country have left Libyan borders porous, facilitating increased smuggling of weapons and other criminal activities.

