Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:22 IST

21-Year-Old Brazilian Man Parties For 4 Days With Bullet Lodged In His Head

During a New Year's Eve celebration, a 21-year-old Brazilian man, Mateus Facio was left astonished when he discovered a bullet lodged in his head.

Manasvi Asthana
Brazilian Man, 21, Parties For 4 Days With Bullet Lodged In His Head
Brazilian Man, 21, Parties For 4 Days With Bullet Lodged In His Head | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
During a New Year's Eve celebration, a 21-year-old Brazilian man, Mateus Facio was left astonished when he discovered a bullet lodged in his head. Initially thinking he was hit by a stone at a beach party in Rio de Janeiro, he shrugged it off when the bleeding stopped. Unaware of the seriousness of his situation, Mr. Facio continued partying with friends for the next four days. 

Upon reflecting on the incident, shared with The New York Post, "Little did I know that all this would happen. I thought it was a stone, a bad joke, that someone picked up and threw a rock." He continued, "If there was a noise, I could imagine what it could be. But I didn't hear anything; it was completely normal," mentioned the Brazilian, who is currently studying medicine in school.

The man continued to revel on the beach and spend time with friends for four days, completely unaware that a bullet was lodged in his brain. It was only upon returning home that he realised the severity of his situation and sought medical attention. During his journey back, Mr. Facio noted that his arms and fingers had lost normal movement, prompting him to repeatedly halt his driving.

"I went to take a nap and woke up with my arm feeling a little silly," said Mr Facio. 

"I felt my fingers moving, but I didn't have the confidence to pick something up," he added. 

Four days after being shot, the finally went to the hospital for tests, where he received a shocking revelation. The medical examination unveiled a 9mm bullet lodged in his head. The doctor explained that the bullet was exerting pressure on the brain in a region near the area responsible for the movement of the right arm leading to irritation and explaining the man's symptoms.

"This prompted the brain to react with movements that appeared as convulsive episodes," he added. 

The doctor, as reported by the outlet, emphasised that the patient was exceptionally fortunate not to have suffered "more severe damage," such as paralysis of his arm or even his entire body.

Following the discovery, Mr. Facio underwent a two-hour surgical procedure to remove the bullet, facing potential risks such as "bleeding, leakage of cerebral fluid, meningitis and even death." 

Fortunately, the operation was a success, with doctors managing to extract the bullet without causing any harm. The recovered bullet was sent to the local police in Cabo Frio, who are currently investigating the case. Authorities have noted that there were no reported shootings in the area on that particular day.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:22 IST

ViralRepublic DayWorld News
