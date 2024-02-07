Advertisement

California: Adult film star Emily Willis is in critical condition in a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California after a reported drug overdose on Sunday. The 25-year-old has 2.2 million followers on social media platform Instagram, and several million more on other platforms.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources informed that Emily Willis was admitted to a hospital after first responders received a call about her condition. She was apparently in a rehabilitation centre in Malibu when the incident occurred.

“We’re told the report came in for an unresponsive 25-year-old … whom we’ve confirmed is Emily,” reported TMZ.

“Emily was actually transported from a well-known celeb rehab location in Malibu … where she appears to have been receiving treatment for addiction,” the website said.

Emily Willis is being treated at the critical care unit at the hospital. More details are awaited.