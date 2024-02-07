English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 07:13 IST

25-Year-Old Adult Film Actress Emily Willis Critical After Apparent Drug Overdose

Adult film star Emily Willis is in critical condition in a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California after a reported drug overdose on Sunday.

Shweta Parande
Adult Film Actress Emily Willis Critical After Drug Overdose
Adult Film Actress Emily Willis Critical After Drug Overdose | Image:Republic TV
California: Adult film star Emily Willis is in critical condition in a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California after a reported drug overdose on Sunday. The 25-year-old has 2.2 million followers on social media platform Instagram, and several million more on other platforms.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources informed that Emily Willis was admitted to a hospital after first responders received a call about her condition. She was apparently in a rehabilitation centre in Malibu when the incident occurred.

“We’re told the report came in for an unresponsive 25-year-old … whom we’ve confirmed is Emily,” reported TMZ.

“Emily was actually transported from a well-known celeb rehab location in Malibu … where she appears to have been receiving treatment for addiction,” the website said.

Emily Willis is being treated at the critical care unit at the hospital. More details are awaited.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 07:13 IST

