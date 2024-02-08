Advertisement

Ecuador Gang Violence: At least 10 people, including two law enforcement officials, have been in violence linked to criminal gangs in Ecuador, the police said on Tuesday. In view of the deteriorating law and order situation, President Daniel Nobo issued a decree declaring that the South American country had entered an “internal armed conflict."

Eight people lost their lives, and three sustained injuries in a string of attacks in the port city of Guayaquil, as announced by a local police chief during a press conference. In a separate statement shared on X, authorities reported that two officers were "murdered by armed criminals" in the nearby town of Nobol.

Earlier today, masked men stormed the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving pistols and explosives during a live broadcast on Tuesday (Quito-time). The gunmen obliged staff to lie and sit on the floor, as shots and yelling were heard.

The people in balaclavas and largely dressed in black were spotted accosting huddled staffers on the live feed, which eventually cut out. In the middle of their ‘take over,' some of the invaders gestured at the camera and someone could be heard yelling "no police".

