Updated January 11th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Tragic Incident: Man Plunges 130 Feet To His Death In Hole He Dug After Dreaming About Buried Gold

A 71-year-old man in Brazil lost his life after tumbling down a 130-foot hole he had dug beneath his kitchen floor in searching for gold that he dreamt about.

Manasvi Asthana
Image:AP
A 71-year-old man in Brazil lost his life after tumbling down a 130-foot hole he had dug beneath his kitchen floor. The tragic incident occurred as Joao Pimenta attempted to explore the shaft in search of gold which he saw in his dream. Losing his balance in the process, he fell. Reports from the New York Post reveal that Pimenta had developed an obsession with the belief that there was gold hidden beneath his property, dedicating over a year to excavating the area for this elusive treasure, as noted by his concerned neighbours.

Despite multiple warnings from one of his neighbours, Arnaldo Da Silva, Mr. Pimenta remained steadfast in his belief that he would discover gold if he persisted in digging the perilously deep hole.

Mr. Da Silva disclosed that Mr. Pimenta went as far as hiring people and increasing their pay as the hole deepened. His commitment was such that he paid others approximately $500 most recently to aid in his excavation. In the recent days leading up to the incident, he even contemplated using dynamite to remove a rock that had been impeding the progress of his excavation.

Joao had spent more than a year digging the hole and hired many people to do the excavating work. He began by paying 70 Brazilian Reais £11.30) a day when the hole was still shallow but the deeper he went the more the costs went up. He ended up paying around 495 Brazilian Reais (£80) to anyone who entered the hole and helped to remove earth. He had hit a large stone that appeared which was difficult to remove and there were rumours he had been talking about trying to get hold of dynamite," said  Mr Silva.

The unfortunate incident resulting in Mr. Pimenta's demise occurred on January 5, according to the local news outlet. He experienced a fall from a height of approximately 130 feet, equivalent to the height of a 12-story building.

Subsequently, he was transported to a medical center for an autopsy revealing head injuries, broken legs and various fractures. Regrettably, he was pronounced dead, as per the reports.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

