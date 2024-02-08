Advertisement

Minnesota: Three people were killed in a shootout in Cloquet, Minnesota, at a motel on Monday night. The gunman is believed to be among the dead. Several others were injured in the incident that occurred near the Super 8 motel in the city. The number of injured people is not known yet.

A gunman opened fire at a motel near Big Lake Road and Highway 33. The attack left the shooter dead.

Following the incident, the Cloquet police issued a temporary shelter-in-place order before the suspect had been located. The order was lifted around 8:30 pm, according to local reports.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the public was not under active threat after the freak shooting. The gunman was pronounced dead.

Further investigation is on into the incident.

This is a developing story.