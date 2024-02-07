Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 07:07 IST

Oklahoma: 3 Members of Air Ambulance Crew Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Weatherford

The air ambulance crew was returning to base in Weatherford after completing a patient care transport to the capital.

Associated Press Television News
Oklahoma Helicopter Crash
Oklahoma Helicopter Crash | Image:PTI Representational Image
Weatherford, Oklahoma: Three members of an air ambulance crew were killed when their helicopter crashed late Saturday in Oklahoma, officials said.

The crash was reported near Weatherford after the control center lost contact with the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter crew shortly before 11:30 pm, the company said in a statement Sunday.

The crew was returning to base in Weatherford, 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City, after completing a patient care transport to the capital, the statement said.

Nearby Air Evac teams assisted law enforcement with the search for the crew members. The company did not say where the Bell 206L3 was found and did not immediately release the victims' names.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

More details will be available post the investigation.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 07:07 IST

