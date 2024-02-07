Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 07:07 IST
Oklahoma: 3 Members of Air Ambulance Crew Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Weatherford
The air ambulance crew was returning to base in Weatherford after completing a patient care transport to the capital.
Advertisement
Weatherford, Oklahoma: Three members of an air ambulance crew were killed when their helicopter crashed late Saturday in Oklahoma, officials said.
The crash was reported near Weatherford after the control center lost contact with the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter crew shortly before 11:30 pm, the company said in a statement Sunday.
Advertisement
The crew was returning to base in Weatherford, 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City, after completing a patient care transport to the capital, the statement said.
Nearby Air Evac teams assisted law enforcement with the search for the crew members. The company did not say where the Bell 206L3 was found and did not immediately release the victims' names.
Advertisement
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
More details will be available post the investigation.
Advertisement
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 07:07 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Gen Z financial trendsBusiness News16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.