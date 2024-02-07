Advertisement

Mexico City - As the Indian diaspora all around the world celebrates the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Mexico inaugurated the country's first Ram Temple in the city of Queretaro. According to the Indian embassy in Mexico, the temple was inaugurated on Sunday - a day before the grand Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. The embassy also noted that the Mexican city also hosted the country's first temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. What makes the whole event interesting is the fact that the idols of the temple were brought from India and an American priest performed the main rituals at the event. The Indian embassy in Mexico went on to share the visuals from the event, in which the Indian diaspora in Mexico can be seen in all smiles after the inauguration event.

“On the eve of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, the city of Queretaro in Mexico 🇲🇽 gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico,” the Indian embassy in Mexico wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall,” the embassy furthered in a subsequent tweet.

Indian diaspora across the globe gears up for grand celebrations

Several rallies and ceremonies were organised by the Indian diaspora in the UK, US, Nepal, etc. Since the commencement of the festivities, several Hindu groups organised rallies and prayers to commemorate the event. According to ANI, the 'Mangal Kalash' from Ayodhya is touring all across the United Kingdom and reached the Slough Hindu Temple on Sunday, a day before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony, 250 Hindu temples in the United Kingdom got decked up to commemorate the historic event. The festivities were not only limited to the temples in the country. Several community events, car rallies and special 'aarti' to 'Akhanda Ramayan' recitations were conducted by Hindu communities

in the UK. Many people even went on to call it the “Second Diwali” which will mark the “return” of Lord Rama to his “rightful abode”.

Meanwhile, several billboards were raised across the United States to spread awareness of the event. Not only this, the members of the ‘Oversees Friends of Ram Mandir’ went on to distribute Laddoos at New York's famous Times Square. "We never thought that we would witness this divine day in our lifetime. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place very soon. People in Times Square are also celebrating this and the place is looking no less than Ayodhya. People of the Indian diaspora are celebrating this event at various places," Prem Bhandari told the ANI on Sunday. "Lord Ram is returning after 'vanvaas' (exile) and all this is taking place due to the leadership of PM Modi. He has made the whole atmosphere in 'Rammay' across the world. He has connected not just 140 crore people but the Indian diaspora abroad too with this event. This day is no less than Diwali," he added. Bhandari went on to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting people across the globe for the event. As per the reports, the Indian diaspora in the United States has planned dozens of events across the country to celebrate the grand spectacle. The US chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also collaborated with other Hindu communities to set up more than 40 billboards across 10 states, ANI reported.

