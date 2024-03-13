Police arrested a man after he hijacked a bus and shot two people at a bus station in Rio de Janeiro | Image: X

Rio De Janeiro: In a successful rescue operation, the Brazilian police on Tuesday managed to avert a big incident and released 17 hostages from a gunman that took over a crowded bus in Rio de Janeiro and shot at people, injuring at least two. Rio police said in its social media channels that all hostages aboard a bus parked at one of the city's main terminals had been freed “after a successful work of negotiation” led by its elite squad.

#Brazil: Police arrested a man after he hijacked a bus and shot two people at a bus station in Rio de Janeiro before holding 17 people hostage for about three hours. pic.twitter.com/prUj3ZfGZI — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 13, 2024

The man's motive remains unclear, Police Col. Marco Andrade said in an interview on TV news channel Globo News. “We have children and older people inside the bus,” Andrade said, adding that very little was known at this stage.

The bus was parked at the Sao Cristovao terminal in the city center and was scheduled to head to the neighboring state of Minas Gerais.

Police cars and ambulances could be seen waiting near the bus, while thousands of passengers were stranded waiting for information on scheduled travel. People interviewed on TV said they heard several gunshots, causing panic inside the crowded terminal. One wounded person was sent to a nearby hospital, police said.



