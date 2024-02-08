English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Role of Ramayana in Connecting Asia and the Indo-Pacific: Talk on Ramayana Held in Capitol Hill

The talk on Ramayana aimed to raise awareness about the civilisational narratives of Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

Shweta Parande
Washington DC: The people of Bharat as well as Ram bhakts around the world are awaiting the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration and Pran Pratishtha ceremony, to be held on January 22 this year. 

In this backdrop, the HinduACTion organisation held a talk on the role of Ramayana in connecting the Asian continent. The US-based group organised the talk at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. in the United States.

The talk, titled Ramayana Across Asia: The Shared Cultural Heritage of the Indo-Pacific, was attended by Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The ambassador posted about the event on his handle on X.

“Pleasure to join ‘Ramayana Across Asia: The Shared Cultural Heritage of the Indo-Pacific’ event at US Capitol earlier today along with Congressmen @MaxMillerOH , @ShriThanedar , and Ambassador @SangratTanee,” he posted along with pictures from the special event. 

“Ramayana’s timeless wisdom transcends geographies, across the Indo-Pacific & beyond,” added Sandhu.

 

Pleasure to join ‘Ramayana Across Asia: The Shared Cultural Heritage of the Indo-Pacific’ event at US Capitol earlier today along with Congressmen @MaxMillerOH, @ShriThanedar, and Ambassador @SangratTanee

Ramayana’s timeless wisdom transcends geographies, across the… pic.twitter.com/6RTt0fnJBs

— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) January 11, 2024

 

The  HinduACTion group also posted pictures of the Ramayana talk on X. “A historic first at the #CapitolHill. Thanks to @RepJimBaird @RepShriThanedar @MaxMillerOH @CongressmanRaja and his excellencies Ambassador @SangratTanee and @SandhuTaranjitS and embassy staff from #Bangladesh for a fantastic event highlighting the civilization thread that binds the nations of the Indo-Pacific together - The #Ramayana.”

“We hope that our foreign policy towards the region and beyond can find inspirations and pointers from this crucial civilizational thread,” it said.

A historic first at the #CapitolHill
Thanks to @RepJimBaird @RepShriThanedar @MaxMillerOH @CongressmanRaja and his excellencies Ambassador @SangratTanee and @SandhuTaranjitS and embassy staff from #Bangladesh for a fantastic event highlighting the civilization thread that… pic.twitter.com/mwIZMlfKpd

— HinduACTion (@HinduACT) January 11, 2024

The talk on the significance of the epic Ramayana in connecting nations threw light on the importance of cultural exchange.

The talk aimed to make American politicians and policymakers aware that it is better to engage the Indo-Pacific region by showing respect to and understanding its civilisational narratives.

The devotees of Lord Rama span various continents and boundaries, and many will be travelling to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, India, for the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

