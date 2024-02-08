Updated February 7th, 2024 at 07:42 IST
Breaking: Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash
Sebastian Pinera death: The Chilean Navy has recovered Sebastian Pinera's body.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Santiago: Former President of Chile Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash in the southern region of the country on Tuesday, the government has confirmed. The helicopter, carrying four people, crashed into Lake Ranco in the Los Ríos region in southern Chile on Tuesday, Carolina Tohá, Chile’s interior minister, said in a television-based address.
However, three people survived and swam to shore, Ms. Toha said, but the former President died. The Chilean Navy has recovered his body. It is unclear who was piloting the aircraft, but Pinera was known to fly his own helicopter.
Advertisement
The 74-year-old was a billionaire businessman who served two terms as Chile’s president, and left the office in 2022. He served two terms as Chile’s president, from 2010 to 2014 and again from 2018 to 2022. Pinera ushered in pro-business policies that helped boost growth and make the nation of 19 million, in his words, “a true oasis” in Latin America.
Advertisement
Published February 7th, 2024 at 07:20 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
DSSSB Admit Card 2024 ReleasedEducation18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.