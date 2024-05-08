Advertisement

A wave of campus protests swept across Europe on Tuesday as pro-Palestinian activists intensified their calls for action against Israel amid escalating tensions in the Gaza conflict. From Berlin to Amsterdam, students staged demonstrations, sparking debates within academic institutions about whether to allow or intervene in the protests.

In Berlin, German police dispersed a gathering of several hundred pro-Palestinian activists who had occupied a courtyard at the Free University. Meanwhile, in Amsterdam, protesters occupied a university building, leading to the detention of 169 individuals, with two held on suspicion of public violence.

Protests have spread to multiple countries

The protests extended beyond Germany and the Netherlands, with student demonstrations and encampments emerging in Finland, Denmark, Italy, Spain, France, and Britain. In Berlin, protesters erected tents and formed human chains, chanting slogans in solidarity with Palestine.

Amid clashes with police, Berlin's Free University administrators emphasized their commitment to academic dialogue but condemned the occupation of university premises. University President Guenter Ziegler asserted, "An occupation is not acceptable on the FU Berlin campus."

Similar scenes unfolded in Leipzig, Germany, where pro-Palestinian protesters set up tents and occupied a lecture hall at Leipzig University. Concerns about the safety of Jewish and Israeli students prompted calls to end the occupation.

In the Netherlands, authorities disbanded a pro-Palestinian demonstration camp at the University of Amsterdam, citing the need to restore order after protests turned violent. A crowd of thousands subsequently gathered, expressing solidarity with Palestine.

In Austria, protestors demonstrated near Holocaust memorial

Protests also took hold in Austria, where demonstrators camped out at the University of Vienna, calling for action against Israel. Despite police presence, protesters maintained their encampment near a Holocaust memorial.

In Britain, pro-Palestinian protest camps have emerged at universities such as Oxford and Cambridge, urging academic institutions to disclose investments, sever ties with Israel, and divest from businesses associated with the country.

As tensions continue to mount in the Gaza conflict, these protests highlight the growing polarization and activism surrounding the Israel-Palestine issue, sparking debates within academic communities across Europe. It is important to remember that Europe has a long history of antisemitism.