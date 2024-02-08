Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

12 Including 2 Indians Killed After Bus Plunges Into Rapti River In Nepal

At least 12 people including two Indians lost their lives after a passenger bus plunged into the Rapti River in the Dang district of Nepal on Friday.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Representational image of a car crash.
12 killed in Nepal bus accident | Image:PTI / Representative
Dang - At least 12 people including two Indians lost their lives after a passenger bus plunged into the Rapti River in the Dang district of Nepal on Friday. According to the Kathmandu Post, the authorities noted that the bus was heading to Kathmandu from Hetauda when the bus met with the accident. As per the reports, the incident took place on Friday evening at around 10 pm (local time). 

According to the Kathmandu Post, out of the 12 people who died in the accident, five of them died while they were receiving treatment. The bodies of seven others were recovered from the accident site. As per the reports, the two Indians who lost their lives in the accident were identified by authorities as 31-year-old Manu and  67-year-old Yogendra Ram Jogendra.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector of Police Sundar Tiwari said that eight of the injured passages were rushed to the Nepalgunj Medical Teaching Hospital in Kohalpur for treatment. 

Six others including two Indian nationals are receiving at the Kohalpur-based hospital. Forty-five-year-old Tilak Prasad Upadhyay has sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition, Tiwari averred. Seven other injured have been taken to Butwal while two are being treated at the Bhalubang Hospital.

While the reason behind the accident is still not clear, a Bus driver named Lal Bahadur has been taken into custody for further investigation.

 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

