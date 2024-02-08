English
4 days before polls, China's 'secret' satellite launch triggers safety ALERT in Taiwan

Taiwanese military on Tuesday afternoon issued a nationwide emergency alert message that China has launched a satellite over Taiwan's southern airspace.

Digital Desk
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Taipei: Amid the brewing tensions between Taiwan and China, the Taiwanese military on Tuesday afternoon issued a nationwide emergency alert message that China has launched a satellite over Taiwan's southern airspace without providing any sort of prior warning. According to Focus Taiwan, the alert message was issued to people at 3:04 pm on Tuesday. “Missile flyover Taiwan airspace, be aware,” the alert message that was sent all across the country reads. However, the ministry did not give any additional information on the matter. 

Meanwhile, according to the Chinese State TV Broadcaster CCTV, the satellite was fired at 3:03 pm local time from Western China's Xichang Satellite Launch Centre. The Chinese media described the launch as a success without specifying the nature of the launch. The timings of the satellite launch became crucial since the launch came just four days before Taiwanese voters are scheduled to cast their votes for in the upcoming Taiwanese General Elections. 

A lot at stake for Taiwan

As the dates of Taiwan polls inch closer to the election this weekend, the Pro-China Kuomintang party attempted to convince the voters that they will be facing a choice between “war and peace” with China. In the last eight years of DPP rule, China has increased its assertiveness on the island region to a greater extent. The matters have become worse ever since Taiwan increased its ties with the United States. In response to KMT's assertion, the DPP has countered that they also want peace and stability in the region and want Taiwan to move towards the road to progress. 

