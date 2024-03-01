Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 03:50 IST

43 People Killed as Fire Rips Through Multi-Storey Building in Bangladesh's Capital City Dhaka

At least 43 people died and dozens sustained severe burn injuries after a massive fire blazed through a seven-story building in Bangladesh's Capital City Dhaka.

Abhishek Tiwari
Massive fire broke out at a commercial building in Dhaka
Massive fire broke out at a commercial building in Dhaka reportedly killing at least 43 people | Image:social media X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Dhaka: At least 43 people have reportedly died and dozens sustained severe burn injuries after a massive fire blazed through a seven-story building in Bangladesh’s capital city of Dhaka on Thursday late night. The health authorities of Bangladesh have claimed that the number of deaths may increase as the condition of several injured people are critical. Further the fire department and other concerned authorities will carry out a search operation in the building after the fire is completely doused, during which more dead bodies could be recovered.

As per reports, the deadly fire broke out at a restaurant situated on Bailey Road in Dhaka. As the fire broke out, it spread rapidly closing the exit passage of the building causing suffocation to the people trapped inside, sources claimed. 

Maximum death occurred due to suffocation, say official source

Fire fighters making efforts to control the fire using crane fire tender

According to the information, concerned authorities of Bangladesh are present at the site and rescue operations are underway. 

According to the Health Minister of Bangladesh, Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the fire at a seven-storey building in the central part of the Bangladesh capital city has killed at least 43 people and left 22 others injured.

An official source said that the fire broke out around 9.50 pm on Thursday at a restaurant located on the building's first floor and quickly spread to the upper floors that had more restaurants. The commercial establishment also had several garment shops and others.

The fire officials said that they took out over 75 people from the building in severely injured and unconscious state and were shifted to various hospitals with the help of ambulances. Thirteen fire service units were mobilised to shift the victims.

Those who are injured and are admitted to various hospitals for treatment are claimed to be in critical situations due to massive inhaling of the toxic gasses during the fire. Doctors claimed that the respiratory system of those who have survived so far has been seriously damaged.

Not only this, the dead bodies have been so massively burnt that they are beyond recognition. The death toll is suspected to rise.

The authorities are also investigating to ascertain the cause of fire.

Further details regarding the incident is being awaited. 
 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 03:27 IST

