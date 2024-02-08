English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Bangladesh: Ferry with 9 Loaded Trucks Capsizes in Padma, 6 People Rescued

The anchored ferry “Rajanigandha” had a crack on its bottom, leading it to sink. Besides, the ferry was reportedly very old and overloaded, police said

Srinwanti Das
Ferry capsize
Due to thick fog the ferry carrying nine vehicles and hundreds of passengers sank in the Padma river | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Dhaka: A passenger ferry carrying nine loaded trucks sank in river Padma, Bangladesh, on Tuesday morning. Six people were rescued in the incident. Due to thick fog the ferry carrying nine vehicles and hundreds of passengers sank in the Padma river after being hit by a bulkhead. The accident occurred around 8.30 am in the morning while it was crossing the river on the Daulatdia-Paturia route

Reportedly, the anchored ferry “Rajanigandha” had a crack on its bottom, leading it to sink. Besides, the ferry was reportedly very old and overloaded, police said.

While no casualties have been reported yet, fire service and naval police took part in the rescue operation. Rescue operations are underway, with the rescue vessel Hamza reaching the scene.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

