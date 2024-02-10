Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:25 IST
Breaking: Earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines of 5.6 Magnitude on the Richter Scale, No Damage
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Mindanao, Philippines on Saturday at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).
Manila: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Mindanao, Philippines this morning at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. It was a tectonic magnitude 5.9 earthquake, said the seismology agency.
There could be aftershocks as a result of the earthquake, but no damage.
This is a developing story.
Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:25 IST
