Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Breaking: Earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines of 5.6 Magnitude on the Richter Scale, No Damage

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Mindanao, Philippines on Saturday at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Shweta Parande
Manila: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Mindanao, Philippines this morning at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. It was a tectonic magnitude 5.9 earthquake, said the seismology agency. 

There could be aftershocks as a result of the earthquake, but no damage.

This is a developing story.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

