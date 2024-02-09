Updated February 9th, 2024 at 08:18 IST
BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt near Fayzabad
- World News
- 1 min read
Afghanistan: In the early hours of February 9, 2024, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the region, causing brief tremors and raising concerns among local residents. The seismic event occurred at 07:01:47 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 36.50 and longitude 70.94, at a depth of 180 kilometers.
The earthquake's focal point was approximately 75 kilometers south-southeast of Fayzabad, a city in northeastern Afghanistan. While the tremor was of moderate intensity, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties in the affected areas.
Published February 9th, 2024 at 08:18 IST
