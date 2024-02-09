Advertisement

Afghanistan: In the early hours of February 9, 2024, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the region, causing brief tremors and raising concerns among local residents. The seismic event occurred at 07:01:47 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 36.50 and longitude 70.94, at a depth of 180 kilometers.

The earthquake's focal point was approximately 75 kilometers south-southeast of Fayzabad, a city in northeastern Afghanistan. While the tremor was of moderate intensity, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties in the affected areas.