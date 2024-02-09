English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 08:18 IST

BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt near Fayzabad

BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt near Fayzabad

Digital Desk
BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt near Fayzabad
BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt near Fayzabad | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Afghanistan: In the early hours of February 9, 2024, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the region, causing brief tremors and raising concerns among local residents. The seismic event occurred at 07:01:47 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 36.50 and longitude 70.94, at a depth of 180 kilometers.

The earthquake's focal point was approximately 75 kilometers south-southeast of Fayzabad, a city in northeastern Afghanistan. While the tremor was of moderate intensity, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties in the affected areas.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 08:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

an hour ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

21 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

21 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hermès’ winning style is hard to replicate

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Uddhav Sena demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar

    Videos11 minutes ago

  3. Lal Salaam Box Office Prediction: Film Likely To Earn ₹4 Crore

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Disney leverages AI for streaming ad technology

    Tech 19 minutes ago

  5. White Paper And Much More: What Transpired at PM's Lunch Meet With MPs

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement