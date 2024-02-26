English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 Jolts Bhutan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 rocked Bhutan on Monday at 5 PM (local time).

Xizang – An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 rocked Bhutan on Monday. According to the Indian National Center for Seismology, the earthquake jolted the region of Xizang at around 5 pm (local time). 

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 26-02-2024, 16:59:29 IST, Lat: 29.68 & Long: 88.15, Depth: 18 Km, Location: Xizang,” the National Center for Seismology wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. 

This is a developing story. 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

