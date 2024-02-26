Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:30 IST
Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 Jolts Bhutan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 rocked Bhutan on Monday at 5 PM (local time).
Digital Desk
- World News
- 1 min read
Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude rocks Bhutan | Image:Shutterstock / Representative
Advertisement
Xizang – An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 rocked Bhutan on Monday. According to the Indian National Center for Seismology, the earthquake jolted the region of Xizang at around 5 pm (local time).
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 26-02-2024, 16:59:29 IST, Lat: 29.68 & Long: 88.15, Depth: 18 Km, Location: Xizang,” the National Center for Seismology wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.
Advertisement
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:30 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Worlda few seconds ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.