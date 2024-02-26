Advertisement

Xizang – An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 rocked Bhutan on Monday. According to the Indian National Center for Seismology, the earthquake jolted the region of Xizang at around 5 pm (local time).

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 26-02-2024, 16:59:29 IST, Lat: 29.68 & Long: 88.15, Depth: 18 Km, Location: Xizang,” the National Center for Seismology wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.

