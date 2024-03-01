Breaking: IS Terrorist Arrested in Afghanistan

Advertisement

IS Terrorist Arrested: A Malyali man named Sanaul Islam was arrested in Afghanistan after it was found that he was working with the IS terror group. According to the reports obtained by the Republic, Sanaul Islam was a native of Ullattupara. He was arrested by the Afghan agencies and is currently detained in the Kandahar Jail. As per the reports he reached Afghanistan through Tajikistan. The authorities noted that Sanaul came to Afghanistan to become a part of the Islamic State of Khorasan.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement



