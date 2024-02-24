Advertisement

Myanmar Earthquake LIVE: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Myanmar on Saturday morning. The earthquake took place at 04:06:08 IST at a depth of 25 km. The location of the quake was 214 km WSW of Burma, Myanmar, informed the National Center for Seismology in a post in X.

The tremors took place at a latitude of 21.47 and longitude of 93.93.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)