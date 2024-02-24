Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 08:01 IST

BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Myanmar

Myanmar Earthquake: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Myanmar on Saturday morning,

Srinwanti Das
BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Myanmar
BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Myanmar | Image:@NCS_Earthquake
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Myanmar Earthquake LIVE: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Myanmar on Saturday morning. The earthquake took place at 04:06:08 IST at a depth of 25 km. The location of the quake was 214 km WSW of Burma, Myanmar, informed the National Center for Seismology in a post in X.

The tremors took place at a latitude of 21.47 and longitude of 93.93.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 08:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

8 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

9 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

9 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

10 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

13 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

14 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

16 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

17 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

19 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

19 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Advertisement Against BJP’: Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Karnataka Court

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. US Sec Of State Blinken Talks About Navalny’s 'Heroic' Life

    Videos26 minutes ago

  3. AAP, Congress Likely To Announce Seat-Sharing in Different States Today

    Lok Sabha Elections31 minutes ago

  4. DRDO Showcases Indigenously Developed MGS At MSME Defence Expo 2024

    Videos32 minutes ago

  5. Pushpa 2 Interval Sequence To Be A Scene Stealer - Read Details

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo