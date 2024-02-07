Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Emirates Introduces Visa on Arrival Offer in Dubai For Indian Passport Holders, Know The Criteria

Emirates Airlines announced that the company is collaborating with VFS Global to introduce a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders.

Digital Desk
Emirates unveils new offer for select Indian Passport Holders | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Dubai – Making travel plans to Dubai just got easier for Indians after Dubai-based Emirates Airlines on Friday announced that the company is collaborating with VFS Global to introduce a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders. The offer is only valid for Indian passport holders who have booked their tickets to Dubai with the airlines. Another aspect that maintains exclusivity in the offer is the fact that it is only limited to Indian passport holders who have a six-month visa for the US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency.

"Emirates has exclusively partnered with VFS Global to introduce a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with the airline. Fulfilled by Dubai Visa Processing Centre* (DVPC) and issued as a 14-day single entry visa, the new initiative will enable Emirates customers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai, simplifying their arrival formalities by breezing through customs before heading out to visit the city," the Dubai based Airline company said in a statement. “Emirates customers can book their flights through emirates.com or through their preferred travel agent.  After retrieving their booking through ‘Manage an existing booking’ on emirates.com, customers should click on the ‘apply for a UAE visa’ link. They will be redirected to the online UAE Visa application site powered by VFS Global Services, which sets out the requirements, terms and conditions to facilitate the visa application process,” the statement further reads.

‘Dubai is first-choice for Indian travellers’: Emirates

In the statement, the airlines listed out the conditions in order to avail the offer and mentioned that the city of Dubai remains a first-choice destination for Indian travellers. “The service is exclusively available to Indian passport holders who have a valid six-month visa for the US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency. The issuance of visas remains at the absolute discretion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs,” the statement reads. “Dubai remains a first-choice destination for Indian travellers, with an array of attractions and accommodation options that meet every taste, age and budget.  It’s also home to a vibrant Indian community that frequently welcomes family and friends from India and around the world. According to Dubai Tourism statistics, Dubai welcomed 2 million overnight visitors from India between January to October 2023,” the airlines added. The Dubai-based airline company nine destinations in India with 167 weekly flights connecting the travellers to the Emirati city. 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 14:35 IST

