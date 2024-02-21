Advertisement

Fuyun, Xinjiang: Lots of birds have died because of freezing temperatures, as per initial reports. The weather in northern Xinjiang has gotten super cold in the last three days and is experiencing its coldest winter in 64 years, with temperatures reaching minus 52.3 degrees Celsius. This extreme cold is causing problems for people and animals in the region. Traffic has been disrupted after the Lunar New Year holiday, making it hard for residents and travellers to get around.

In Fuyun County, Xinjiang, many birds were frozen to death on the ice by the cold wave. In the past three days, temperature in northern Xinjiang has dropped by 35～46C, with the lowest temperature as low as -52.3C (breaking the coldest record in Xinjiang). pic.twitter.com/gNh4hxpHOV — Jim yang (@yangyubin1998) February 20, 2024

Sadly, many waterfowl were caught by surprise and froze in the lakes due to the sudden drop in temperature. There are also reports of wolves digging through deep snow in Xinjiang. This cold snap is part of a bigger trend of strange weather in China. Experts say it's because of things like the polar vortex getting weaker. This lets cold air from the North Pole come further south. Changes in the climate worldwide are also playing a role.