Updated February 21st, 2024 at 01:34 IST
Extreme Cold Grips Xinjiang: Birds Perish, Traffic Disrupted Amidst Coldest Winter in 64 Years
Many waterfowl were caught by surprise and froze in the lakes due to the sudden drop in temperature. There are also reports of wolves digging through deep snow
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Fuyun, Xinjiang: Lots of birds have died because of freezing temperatures, as per initial reports. The weather in northern Xinjiang has gotten super cold in the last three days and is experiencing its coldest winter in 64 years, with temperatures reaching minus 52.3 degrees Celsius. This extreme cold is causing problems for people and animals in the region. Traffic has been disrupted after the Lunar New Year holiday, making it hard for residents and travellers to get around.
Sadly, many waterfowl were caught by surprise and froze in the lakes due to the sudden drop in temperature. There are also reports of wolves digging through deep snow in Xinjiang. This cold snap is part of a bigger trend of strange weather in China. Experts say it's because of things like the polar vortex getting weaker. This lets cold air from the North Pole come further south. Changes in the climate worldwide are also playing a role.
Advertisement
Published February 21st, 2024 at 01:34 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.