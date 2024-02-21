Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 01:34 IST

Extreme Cold Grips Xinjiang: Birds Perish, Traffic Disrupted Amidst Coldest Winter in 64 Years

Many waterfowl were caught by surprise and froze in the lakes due to the sudden drop in temperature. There are also reports of wolves digging through deep snow

Digital Desk
This super cold snap is part of a bigger trend of weird weather happening in China.
This super cold snap is part of a bigger trend of weird weather happening in China. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fuyun, Xinjiang: Lots of birds have died because of freezing temperatures, as per initial reports. The weather in northern Xinjiang has gotten super cold in the last three days and is experiencing its coldest winter in 64 years, with temperatures reaching minus 52.3 degrees Celsius. This extreme cold is causing problems for people and animals in the region. Traffic has been disrupted after the Lunar New Year holiday, making it hard for residents and travellers to get around. 

Sadly, many waterfowl were caught by surprise and froze in the lakes due to the sudden drop in temperature. There are also reports of wolves digging through deep snow in Xinjiang. This cold snap is part of a bigger trend of strange weather in China. Experts say it's because of things like the polar vortex getting weaker. This lets cold air from the North Pole come further south. Changes in the climate worldwide are also playing a role.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 01:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

4 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

4 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

4 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

4 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

4 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

4 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

4 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

4 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

4 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

5 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

5 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Has Rahul Gandhi lost it? Statements show something is wrong

    The Debate2 hours ago

  2. Emraan Hashmi Says He Faced Flak From Wife For Kissing Scenes

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. It's Mamata and Mafia on one side, public with Republic on the other

    The Debate2 hours ago

  4. What Is The Cast Of How I Met Your Mother Up To Now?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  5. Mrunal Buys Properties Worth ₹10 Crore From Kangana's Family

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo