Updated January 17th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Irate Pakistan Mulling Over ‘Difficult Decision’ To Retaliate Iran, Risks Of Turmoil Spilling Loom

Pakistan condemned Iranian strikes on its soil, asserting that they were “illegal” and warned Tehran of “serious consequences.”

Digital Desk
Pakistan Iran
Pakistan’s interim prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Iranian Prime Minister Ebrahim Raisi. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After Iran battered targets in the restive Baluchistan region in Pakistan with missiles and drones, irate Pakistan is mulling over a ‘difficult decision’ to retaliate, a careless response that might risk the turmoil spilling over in the region.

Just 24 hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck headquarters of a Sunni terror group deep inside the Pakistani territory, rooting out the sites belonging to Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Balochistan, Islamabad reacted by recalling its ambassador from Iran, a move Tehran replicated. Tehran says that its forces targetted Jaish al-Adli, which its foreign ministry described as an "Iranian terrorist group" in Pakistan. The latter claimed that two kids were killed and several others injured.

Pakistan slammed Iranian strikes, asserting that they were “illegal” and warned Iran of “serious consequences.” The strikes in Pakistan by Iran comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East due to Israel and Hamas war, skirmishes in neighbouring Lebanon and Yemen’s Red Sea, which many fear might spiral into a broader regional conflict.

China urges ‘neighbouring nations’ Iran, Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

China urged both Iran and Pakistan to exercise restraint and "avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension". Chinese Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the two nations are "close neighbours” and must deescalate tensions. Iran justified the strikes in Pakistan, saying that it hit Jaish al-Adl, or "army of justice", an ethnic Baloch Sunni Muslim group responsible for tensions and attacks on its border.

Just two weeks ago, Iran witnessed the worse terrorist attack as two bombs were detonated during a crowded ceremony in Kerman to commemorate the US assassination of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard general, Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a strike ordered by former US President Donald Trump. As many as 84 people died in the dual bomb blasts, and Iran vowed a revenge and a tough response against the forces responsible for the attack inside the Iranian territory. On Monday, Iran’s IRGC launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Syria and Kurdish-controlled northern Iraq, targeting the Islamic State and Israel's Mossad spy agency, both of whom the Islamic Republic described as “terrorists.”

Published January 17th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

