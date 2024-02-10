Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 08:52 IST

Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and EU Call Out Pakistan Elections 2024 For Being 'Unfair' and 'Violent'

The United States of America, United Kingdom and European Union have called out the Pakistan Elections 2024 for not being free and fair, and being violent.

Shweta Parande
Pakistan Elections: The United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) have called out the Pakistan Elections 2024 as not being free and fair, and being violent and restrictive, while appreciating the increase of women voters.

While the US, led by President Joe Biden, condemned the “electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms” in Pakistan during the current elections, the UK, led by Rishi Sunak, also expressed concern about the “fairness” of Pakistan elections and suggested that the new government “must be accountable to the people it serves”. The EU, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, said that there was a “lack of level playing field” in the Asian country’s electoral process.

US statement on Pakistan Elections 2024

In a statement on ‘Elections in Pakistan’ on Friday, Washington said, “We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. We condemn electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks on media workers, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunication services, and are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process. Claims of interference or fraud should be fully investigated.”

UK statement on Pakistan Elections 2024

The UK Foreign Secretary gave a statement on elections in Pakistan on Friday. The statement read, “The UK and Pakistan enjoy a close and long-standing relationship, underpinned by strong links between our people. Following yesterday’s elections, we commend all those who voted. We recognise, however, serious concerns raised about the fairness and lack of inclusivity of the elections. We regret that not all parties were formally permitted to contest the elections and that legal processes were used to prevent some political leaders from participation, and to prevent the use of recognisable party symbols. We also note the restrictions imposed on internet access on polling day, significant delays to the reporting of results and claims of irregularities in the counting process.”

“The UK urges authorities in Pakistan to uphold fundamental human rights including free access to information, and the rule of law. This includes the right to a fair trial, through adherence to due process and an independent and transparent judicial system, free from interference,” it added.

“The election of a civilian government with the mandate to deliver crucial reforms is essential for Pakistan to flourish. The new government must be accountable to the people it serves, and work to represent the interests of all Pakistan’s citizens and communities with equity and justice. We look forward to working with Pakistan’s next government to achieve this, and across the range of our shared interests,” the statement said.

EU statement on Pakistan Elections 2024

While calling Pakistan an “important partner”, the EU High Representative released a statement on the Pakistan Elections, saying, “The European Union takes note of the completion of the polling in the general elections…. The EU welcomes the increased number of women registered to vote compared to the last elections. We regret the lack of a level playing field due to the inability of some political actors to contest the elections, restrictions to freedom of assembly, freedom of expression both online and offline, restrictions of access to the internet, as well as allegations of severe interference in the electoral process, including arrests of political activists.”

“We therefore call upon the relevant authorities to ensure a timely and full investigation of all reported election irregularities and to implement the recommendations of the upcoming EU Election Expert Mission report,” it added.

“The authorities were faced with the challenging task of countering serious terrorist threats and attacks. The EU condemns all acts of violence, which took place in the lead up to the elections and calls on all parties and actors to use peaceful and democratic mechanisms to settle differences, refraining from further violence,” said the EU.

Pakistan Elections 2024 Results

Elections were held in Pakistan on February 8 for 265 seats in the national assembly. The results of the Pakistan Elections 2024 are not out yet, but former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and and former prime minister and cricketer Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) both declared their respective victories. The PTI and Imran Khan, who was in jail, had been barred from contesting the elections in Pakistan.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

